  • Updated: 18-12-2019 04:05 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 02:26 IST
People News Roundup: ABBA's Bjorn sends Sweden's students SOS on fake news
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. ABBA's Bjorn sends Sweden's students SOS on fake news

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has gifted books to high school students across Sweden to try to stem the flow of fake news. The musician, who together with ABBA sold more than 375 million albums and singles, said the initiative came about as he felt democratic institutions were being undermined by the spread of misinformation. Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 million from British model Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds ($64 million)-worth of jewelry stolen in an audacious raid from her west London home. A spokesman said the 35-year-old had been left "angry and shaken" after the burglars apparently evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street known as "Billionaire Row" and Ecclestone's own internal security officers.

