Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 18-12-2019 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 10:28 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Box Office: 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Levels Up With $60 Million Debut, 'Richard Jewell' Stumbles

It's shaping up to be a merry holiday season for "Jumanji: The Next Level." Sony's adventure sequel debuted in first place to $60.1 million, dethroning "Frozen" after three consecutive weeks as box office champ. Those ticket sales, at the higher end of industry projections, represent a healthy jump on its predecessor, 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ($36 million). It also marks the highest debut for a December comedy, as well as the best start for live-action movie for stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black. ABBA's Bjorn sends Sweden's students SOS on fake news

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has gifted books to high school students across Sweden to try to stem the flow of fake news. The musician, who together with ABBA sold more than 375 million albums and singles, said the initiative came about as he felt democratic institutions were being undermined by the spread of misinformation. Hollywood cheers 'Rise of Skywalker' at film's world premiere

Droids rolled down a blue carpet and stormtroopers kept order at the world premiere on Monday of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" , the ninth and final movie episode in the sci-fi fable of a celebrated Jedi master. Walt Disney Co closed off an entire city block in the center of Hollywood to host the celebrity-studded debut screening of the highly-anticipated film, which opens for the general public in theaters around the world on Thursday. Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 million from British model Tamara Ecclestone

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

