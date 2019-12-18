Morfydd Clark to portray young Galadriel in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

"Crawl" star Morfydd Clark has been cast as young Galadriel in Amazon's ambitious "Lord of the Rings" series. The Welsh actor joins Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle and Maxim Baldry in the under-production series, which was recently handed a second season renewal by the streamer.

The role of Galadriel, a royal Elf, was famously portrayed by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's much-revered "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" trilogies. JA Bayona of "Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom" fame will be directing the first two episodes of the "Lord of the Rings" show. He will also serve as executive producer alongside partner Belen Atienza, reported Variety.

The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore story set before the events in the first LOTR novel, "The Fellowship of the Ring" . The much-awaited project will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)