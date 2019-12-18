Prospects of Jussie Smollett's return to 'Empire' being 'discussed'

After being written out of the show over legal troubles, Jussie Smollett may return as Jamal in the show 'Empire'. Showrunner of the TV show, Brett Mahoney, told TV Line that Smollett may reprise his role before the six-season Fox series ends the year, reported Fox News.

"It's fair to say it's being discussed, but there's no plan as of yet to bring him back. There's been no decision made," Mahoney told the publication. He further explained that it would be "weird" in his mind to end the family drama without Jussie when he played "such an important part" in the show.

Represntatives of the show, however, declined to comment on the prospects of Smollett's return, Fox News said in its report. Smollett still continues to face legal issues with his claims of being the target of a racist and homophobic assault. After and investigation, however, the attack was found to be staged by the actor himself, police had said.

The sixth and final season of 'Empire' will be out next year. (ANI)

