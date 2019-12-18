Twitterati points out TikTok users' ignorance towards CAA protests

With all major social media platforms storming with opinions on the amended Citizenship Act, online entertainment platform TikTok failed to churn out content on the burning issue. A parody account of famous Bollywood character 'Gabbar Singh' pointed out that the platform that boasts of around 12 crores of active Indian citizens refrained from bringing the issue to the forefront.

All major social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are currently flooded with posts and opinions about the ongoing protests over the amended Citizenship Act but TikTok which hosts a significant number of Muslim users is quiet on the issue. "I checked the first 30 trending topics on TikTok, none of them about any protest. A platform which boasts of 12 crore active Indian users every month, doesn't even allow a whiff of the biggest news story. Very strange," read the tweet from the parody account of Gabbar Singh.

The short video making platform earlier in November blocked the account of a 17-year-old Muslim American girl after she posted a clip slamming China for its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Earlier in July, the Mumbai's cyber cell registered an FIR against a group of people for allegedly circulating a video on TikTok related to the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand.

Tabrez Ansari was allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft on June 18. TikTok, an app that allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has over 12 crores monthly active users in India. (ANI)

