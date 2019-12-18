Dance battle takes patriotic turn, 'Street Dancer 3d' trailer out!

The makers of the much-anticipated movie 'Street Dancer 3d' dropped its trailer on Wednesday, which is a mixture of dance and patriotism. The first montage of the trailer has the lead actor of the flick, Varun Dhawan giving the voice over "India Aur Pakistan, Chahe Cricket Mein Mile Yaa Dance Battle Mein, Maza Toh Aayega."

The heroic statement turns out to be the essence of the film as Shraddha Kapoor is essaying the role of a Pakistani dancer who is seen in a constant face-off mode with Varun. The tit for tat conversation continues between them. Meanwhile, it is Prabhudeva's performance in the trailer that has left everyone in awe.

Clocking in at two-minutes and fifty-two seconds, the video has Prabhudeva dancing to his own original Tamil song 'Muqala Muqabala', taking 90s' kids on a nostalgic ride. The 'Kalank' actor shared the trailer on his Twitter handle with a caption: "They have got the moves and a story to say! Watch them shuffle and let the street slay #StreetDancer3D trailer out noow @ShraddhaKapoor @norafatehi @PDdancing @remodsouza @Lizelle1238 @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries @StreetDancer_".

Towards the end, the video takes a serious note as there is another team that wants to win the competition for Hindustani-Pakistani immigrants which turns out to be the turning point in the story that unites everyone to face the battle but for a cause. Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana also have their moments in the video.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the movie is set to release on January 24, 2020. (ANI)

