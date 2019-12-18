Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braving societal odds, transgender Yazhini Moorthy wins beauty pageant

The transgender community is raising their voice to live in a society where their choice is not questioned. Some improvement is there, but the hardship still continues.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:27 IST
Braving societal odds, transgender Yazhini Moorthy wins beauty pageant
Yazhini Moorthy, second runner up of Miss Tarnsqueen beauty pageant, talking to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

The transgender community is raising their voice to live in a society where their choice is not questioned. Some improvement is there, but the hardship still continues. Yazhini Moorthy, who bagged the third position in Miss Tarnsqueen beauty pageant, finds it difficult to find sponsorship for an international competition.

The Indian beauty pageant for the transgender people conducted last month in the national capital that saw Yazhini Moorthy, who is currently residing in Chennai, as the second runner up. Yazhini wishes to take the competition further and wants to represent India on the international platform. However, her identity is making it difficult to find a sponsor to fund for her international competitions.

Talking to ANI, she said: "Having a sponsor for such international competitions are very important. It will be nice if I get sponsorship. Now I'm using all my earnings for the program." She adds: "Even a Miss India completion will demand an amount of Rs 8-9 lakhs. So going for an international competition without a sponsor is quite a matter of tension."

The indifferent behaviour of society is what led Yazhini to challenge herself and pushed her to participate in many such beauty pageants, which won her some crowns. She added "Being in a society with such a thought, I had to prove to them that I'm different. I'm unique. For that, I participated in various beauty pageants."

Yazhini, who is getting prepared for her next international competition, won the title of Miss Tamil Nadu 2017, Miss Chennai 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and a southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrati...

Goa: Band members arrested for `hurting religious sentiments'

Four members of a popular music band were arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival here. Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak an...

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan not part of 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Ever since the pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from a recent party have surfaced on social media, there are speculations regarding the two of them starring in the official remake of Satte Pe Satta. A source from director Luv...

Draft charges submitted against accused in Elgar Parishad case

The prosecution on Wednesday submitted draft charges against the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case in the court here. Charges were filed against arrested accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019