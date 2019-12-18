Left Menu
Actor Daisy Ridley discloses what she took from set of 'Star Wars'

Actor Daisy Ridley has revealed that after the shooting, she had finished taking something from the set of 'Star Wars

Actor Daisy Ridley discloses what she took from set of 'Star Wars'
Daisy Ridley (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Daisy Ridley has revealed that after the shooting, she had finished taking something from the set of 'Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker.' The actor went to Lilly Singh's show -- A Little Late with Lilly Singh -- dished out her upcoming film, her fears, and the items she couldn't keep her hands off, reported Fox News.

First, Ridley spoke about her stage anxiety and admitted that she was 'truly anxious' about sharing the stage with Singh: "It's still a strange thing to come out in front of people and do the whole thing." She also spoke about how she overcame her fear of skydiving. She shared how 'terrifying' her experience was and how the man she was strapped to looked like 'Rocky Balboa'.

According to Fox News, with relation to what she took from 'Star Wars' set, Ridley seemed a little less scared that it was a piece of her costume."If I never work again, it could help me pay for myself," she said. (ANI)

