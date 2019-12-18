Hrithik Roshan expresses concern over 'unrest', prays for peace

Actor Hrithik Roshan has expressed concern over the current situation and protests in distinctive areas of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, on Wednesday. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to raise his concern on the ongoing situation in the capital, and wrote, "As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy."

Parent of two kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, said that he was saddened and concerned by the unrest across educational institutions as a parent and citizen of the country. Expressing optimism, the actor also prayed for the restoration of peace in the country.

Hrithik's latest outing 'War' turned out to be a massive hit at the box office and also emerged as the highest grosser of the year. The film also ruled the box office in North America too where it became the 'Koi Mil Gya' actor's highest grosser.

Featuring an intense rivalry between his character Kabir and Tiger Shroff's character, the action-packed thriller revolves around Tiger's task of killing the former. The Siddharth Anand directorial was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner and opened in theatres on October 2 this year. (ANI)

