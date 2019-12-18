Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Tougher rules in store for Google, Facebook over UK online ads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:21 IST
UPDATE 2-Tougher rules in store for Google, Facebook over UK online ads

Britain's competition regulator looked set to spare Google and Facebook an in-depth investigation of their domination of online advertising on Wednesday, but flagged the need for tougher regulation to curb any negative consequences. A government commitment to regulatory reform and the global challenge of controlling the tech giants made recommendations more appropriate, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said, adding that 'big' was not necessarily 'bad'.

The CMA said Google earned more than 90% of all revenue for search advertising in Britain in 2018, with revenue of about 6 billion pounds, and Facebook accounted for almost half of all display advertising last year. While they brought innovative and valuable products and services to the market, it was concerned this may have negative consequences for users of their services and that people did not feel in control of their data when using the platforms.

"Most of us visit social media sites and search on the internet every day, but how these firms work can be a mystery," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said in a report. Facebook said it was "fully committed" to engaging in the CMA consultation process and continuing to deliver the benefits of technology and relevant advertising to users in Britain.

"We agree with the CMA that people should have control over their data and transparency around how it is used," a spokesman said, adding that for every ad Facebook shows it gives the option to turn off ads from that advertiser completely. Facebook also said that it provided tools to help people control their data and to transfer it to other services.

Google VP for UK and Ireland Ronan Harris said it too would continue to work with the CMA and the government on digital advertising which it said "supports the websites that people know and love with revenue and reach". "We've built easy-to-use controls that enable people to manage their data in Google's services -- such as the ability to turn off personalised advertising and to automatically delete their search history."

The CMA, which launched its inquiry in July, said it had looked at how the firms collected and used data, how they monetised it and what this meant for rivals, as well as the people and businesses using the services. Christian Ahlborn, global head of competition at law firm Linklaters, said the CMA had signalled its desire for a new regulatory regime but not an in-depth probe.

"All this suggests that 2020 will be a year of intense scrutiny by the CMA," he said, adding: "More generally, online advertising will also continue to be the subject of enquiry by data regulators across the globe, concerned about the speed, scale and intricacy of data sharing." The CMA invited comments on its findings by Feb. 12, 2020. (Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Last rites of Dr Lagoo to be with state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo will be conducted here on Friday with state honours, an official said. Lagoo, 92, passed away at his residence here due to age-related complications on Tuesday. The government has directed P...

Thousands in Poland protest against latest judicial reforms

Thousands gathered in cities across Poland on Wednesday to protest against a proposal by the ruling nationalists that would allow for judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the governments judicial reforms. Polands ruling Law...

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police submits draft charges against accused in court

The police on Wednesday submitted the draft charges against all the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case in Punes session court. Arun Thomas Ferreria, Rona Jacob Wilson, Sudhir Pralhad Dhawale are among 19 accused against whom charges have be...

UPDATE 2-Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and a southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019