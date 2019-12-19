'Parasite' might make history in this year's award race

The South Korean movie 'Parasite' have been making the right noise among moviegoers ever since its release and is set to layer one more accolade as it made to the shortlist of 10 movies under consideration for the Oscar in international film position this year. Potentially being a history-making player in this year's race, director Bong Joon-ho's of the tragic-comedy thriller made to the list earlier this week. It's perceived as the frontrunner in that category, one in which no South Korean movie has ever been nominated.

The film also had other recognition at the awards with Bong Joon-ho receiving a best director nomination from the Golden Globes, and the cast among the choices for best ensemble in the Screen Actors Guild nominations. The movie which doesn't really have a singular lead, revolves around a family- all unemployed, taking a peculiar interest in a wealthy family for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unfortunate incident.

Last year, the Spanish-language 'Roma' garnered a best-picture nod, with director Alfonso Cuaron winning in his category. 'Parasite' also brings commercial credentials to the process, having earned more than $20 million in the U.S. setting records for a subtitled movie, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

