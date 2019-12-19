Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood cheers 'Rise of Skywalker' at film's world premiere
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Up on the Roof' UK singer Kenny Lynch dies age 81

Kenny Lynch, whose pop hits including "Up on the Roof" made him one of the best-known black British entertainers of the 1960s, has died aged 81. "Sadly our dad passed away in the early hours this morning. He will be remembered & missed by many," his daughters said.

A Minute With: the 'Star Wars' actors behind C-3PO and Chewbacca

"Star Wars" actor Anthony Daniels has portrayed the fretful droid C-3PO in ten movies over 42 years. His next appearance hits global theaters on Thursday in "The Rise of Skywalker." Fellow star Joonas Suotamo stepped into the furry Chewbacca costume in 2015 for "The Force Awakens" and plays the towering Wookiee on the big screen for the fourth time in the new film.

ABBA's Bjorn sends Sweden's students SOS on fake news

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has gifted books to high school students across Sweden to try to stem the flow of fake news. The musician, who together with ABBA sold more than 375 million albums and singles, said the initiative came about as he felt democratic institutions were being undermined by the spread of misinformation.

Droids rolled down a blue carpet and stormtroopers kept order at the world premiere on Monday of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the ninth and final movie episode in the sci-fi fable of a celebrated Jedi master. Walt Disney Co closed off an entire city block in the center of Hollywood to host the celebrity-studded debut screening of the highly-anticipated film, which opens for the general public in theaters around the world on Thursday.

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah

Singer R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. Kelly, known for such hits as "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Bump N' Grind," entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court by video conference from Illinois, where he is currently jailed.

'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Co's highly anticipated "Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the nine-episode saga since 1999 movie "The Phantom Menace." "Rise of Skywalker," which debuts in theaters around the globe on Thursday, is the final installment in a story begun in 1977, when George Lucas introduced a young hero named Luke Skywalker alongside an enchanting collection of droids and otherworldly characters.

Droids rolled down a blue carpet and stormtroopers kept order at the world premiere on Monday of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the ninth and final movie episode in the sci-fi fable of a celebrated Jedi master. Walt Disney Co closed off an entire city block in the center of Hollywood to host the celebrity-studded debut screening of the highly-anticipated film, which opens for the general public in theaters around the world on Thursday.

