Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kris Jenner has a doppelganger at home!

Kris Jenner has her own wax figure at home, her daughter Kim Kardashian West revealed on Instagram.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 12:34 IST
Kris Jenner has a doppelganger at home!
Kris Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kris Jenner has her own wax figure at home, her daughter Kim Kardashian West revealed on Instagram. In the video, Kim showed her followers an identical wax replica of her mother, decked up in a Dolce and Gabbana suit.

The 39-year-old Kardashian said in the video, "My mom was given a wax-figure by the museum to sit at her bar." "But you guys don't know how it looks real." According to Fox News, West later in the video pointed out that everything on the face, right down to the hairline, and freckles, is strikingly similar to the subject. "I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is," said Kim. Jenner also posted a video of Kim, who saw the wax figure for the first time and joked, "It's so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you."

She also shared a video of model Chrissy Teigen who just sat and stared at the wax figure in awe. "Chrissy is obsessed with me, truly. She's staring at me like it's me, but it's not even me," said Kris. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK names Andrew Bailey as new Bank of England governor

Britains new government named Andrew Bailey as the next Bank of England boss on Friday, entrusting one of the City of Londons most experienced regulators with steering the worlds fifth-biggest economy and its vast finance industry through B...

CM's '3 capitals for AP' plan may not fructify

CMs 3 capitals for AP plan may not fructify Amaravati, Dec 20 PTI Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddys three capitals for Andhra Pradesh idea may not fructify as it could face a major legislative hurdle in the Council, where the rulin...

India-China border talks to focus on delimitation of boundary, border management: China

The two-day India-China border talks between their special representatives in New Delhi will focus on delimitation of the border, boundary management and a host of bilateral and international issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here o...

Russian media names Moscow gunman as 39-year-old local

Moscow, Dec 20 AFP Russian media on Friday identified the man who opened fire near the headquarters of the security service in central Moscow, killing one and wounding five, as a 39-year-old from a nearby town. There has been no official co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019