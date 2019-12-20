Emraan Hashmi wraps up shooting for 'Chehre' in Slovakia

Emraan Hashmi on Friday shared the pictures from Slovakia shoot wrap-up of his upcoming mystery-thriller 'Chehre' on social media. The 40-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the pictures from the last schedule in Slovakia along with Amitabh Bachchan, who is also playing a lead role in the flick.

The star captioned the post as "And it's a wrap for the #chehrein Slovakia schedule. Kudos to the entire team that pushed themselves and shot in -12 degrees. I, on the other hand, was snugly packed with 9 layers of clothing." In the post shared by Emraan, he is seen wrapped up in layers of jackets as the temperature was freezing minus 12 degrees.

The actor cheered the spirit of the entire team to complete the shoot in such harsh conditions, as he shared the entire cast and crew's photograph. The movie -- Chehre -- also features Kriti Kharbanda in a lead role. Directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit, the movie is a suspense thriller.

In the movie, Bachchan will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, while Hashmi will play the role of a business tycoon. The two will be seen sharing the screen for the first time. The announcement of the movie was made by Amitabh Bachchan on April 11 this year on his social media. He shared a picture of himself along with Emraan Hashmi, Rumi Jaffery and Anand Pandit then.

On the professional front, Emraan was last seen in the movie 'Why Cheat India' alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary. Meanwhile, Bachchan was last seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' along with Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo' along with Ayushmann Khurana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

