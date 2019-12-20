Left Menu
B-Town celebrities express solidarity with students protesting over CAA

Bollywood celebrities on Friday expressed solidarity with the student community amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on social media.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:57 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:57 IST
Anupam Kher, Aditi Rao Haydari and Huma Qureshi (from left to right). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood celebrities on Friday expressed solidarity with the student community amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on social media. Actor Aditi Rao Haydari shared a video on Twitter of the college students observing a peaceful protest in Mumbai.

She captioned the video as, "India for Indians, India for inclusivity, India for unity India for humanity. This is how it's done. Thank you @MumbaiPolice for looking after us. #PeacefulProtest." In the video, the students were shown sitting in a peaceful protest holding banners. The actor in the caption indicated: "This is how it is done."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video, in which he expressed concern over the current situation of the country. He stated that we all have been students at some point in time, and also took part in protests, which have been against establishments and students have this right to protest in independent India.

He further added that some anti-social elements are taking part in these protests to exploit the future of students and destroy the countries property. Kher further stated that reacting without knowing about the concept of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the National Register of Citizens could harm the country.

On Thursday, Huma Qureshi shared a picture along with a kid in Mumbai holding a banner saying if a voice of protest from Jamia will reach Banaras Hindu University, that means the matter is of the country. She captioned the picture as, "Met this little protestor at August Kranti Maidan. The voice of people is loud and clear #NoViolenceButNoSilence Thank you @MumbaiPolice for doing a great job at helping in organise a peaceful protest. Jai Maharashtra! Jai Hind! "

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

