Fast & Furious 9: Trailer launch at live concert in Jan; Cardi B, Ludacris, Ozuna to perform live

The enthusiasts of Fast & Furious 9 have something new to absolutely get excited about. Cardi B is hyping her appearance in the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise with a 'free & furious' all-star show during Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Even the imminent movie is set to get a trailer soon. Read the texts below to get more updates on the ninth movie.

Vin Diesel recently confirmed that Fast & Furious 9 would get the first trailer in January 2020. A live concert is going to take place in Miami (in Florida) on January 31, 2020. It will feature performances from Cardi B, Ludacris, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Wiz Khalifa. Cardi B, Ozuna and Ludacris have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The event will premiere the trailer for Fast & Furious 9 for the first time. That's the reason it going to be a big weekend for Miami. After two days of the event, the city will play host to Super Bowl LIV.

The release date of Fast & Furious 9's trailer is already set for January 31, 2020. This has been confirmed by the official twitter account of the imminent ninth movie. It invites the franchise enthusiasts and fans to "join the cast at The Road to #F9 Live Concert and trailer drop in #Miami on Friday, January 31, 2020."

As we all know, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' will not be returning to reprise their roles in Vin Diesel's ninth movie, the rest will obviously be returning including the beautiful actress Charlize Theron and septuagenarian actress Helen Mirren. Even the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor Michael Rooker and the American professional wrestler John Cena will join the cast.

It has been six years since Paul Walker died in a car crash but the Fast & Furious cast has not forgotten him and his character. In the seventh movie, Paul Walker's brother, Cody Walker made his appearance in portraying his character Brian O'Connor. It has already been confirmed that the ninth movie of the franchise will portray Cody Walker as Brian O'Connor with the CG facial likeness of his brother, Paul Walker.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to be premiered on May 22, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming Hollywood movies.

