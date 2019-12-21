Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Dabangg 3' mints Rs 24.5 crore on opening day

The Salman Khan action-thriller 'Dabangg 3' has grossed a whopping 24.5 crore on its first day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 17:34 IST
'Dabangg 3' mints Rs 24.5 crore on opening day
Poster of Dabangg 3. Image Credit: ANI

The Salman Khan action-thriller 'Dabangg 3' has grossed a whopping 24.5 crore on its first day. Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and explained that Salman's image of a bankable star is the key contributor for the movie's collection.

He stated that the movie's collection has been fluctuating throughout the first day and a substantial sum was lost due to the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across major cities of India. This also dampened it's overall earning to some extent. Adarsh also shared an account of the first-day collections of Khan's movies since 'Veer' in 2010 till 'Dabangg 3' in 2019. The data shows 'Bharat' as the highest first-day grosser with 42.30 crores.

[{b8c598d4-521c-485f-9617-6fa10a1c8d11:intradmin/taranajsdkahsdka.JPG}] 'Dabangg 3' is the third film of the 'Dabangg' franchise, which stars Sonakshi Sinha opposite Salman Khan.

The movie also features veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine outline terms for five-year gas transit deal to end row

Russia and Ukraine announced terms of a new gas transit deal on Saturday, under which Moscow will supply Europe for at least another five years via its former Soviet neighbour and pay a 2.9 billion settlement to Kiev to end a legal dispute....

Kolkata: ED attaches land valued at Rs 77.7 lakhs belonging to wildlife smuggler under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached a land measuring 5,042 sq.ft. in Kolkata valued at Rs. 77.7 lakhs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 PMLA, claimed to be belonging to a notorious smuggler of wildlife, in a c...

'Legend' Abid, Masood give Pakistan edge over Sri Lanka

Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings as Pakistan turned the tables on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday. Abid, nicknamed legend in Pakistan...

Odd News Roundup: Wakanda in trade list

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019