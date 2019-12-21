Reviews don't matter: Jason Derulo on poor response to 'Cats'

Singer Jason Derulo has responded to the poor response from the critics to his film, Tom Hooper-directed "Cats" , saying reviews do not matter to him. The flm, which features an ensemble cast of Ian McKellan, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and others, has been torn apart by the critics for its story as well as visuals.

But Derulo, who plays Rum Tug Tugger, believes the re-imagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical was an "incredible, brave piece of art" that defies the "rules". "Reviews don’t matter, man. It’s going to be a deportation to another dimension. It’s an incredible, incredible, brave piece of art, and it’s always been that way. “When it came out on Broadway it was the same thing, people were like, ‘What is this? This is something totally different'," the 30-year-old singer told TMZ.

"Any time you defy what an art form is, any time you defy all rules, there’s going to be some push-back, obviously. But it’s an incredible piece of art done by some of the best people in the world. I am just excited for the people to actually see it because reviewers, I mean, what the hell do they know? Have they made a film ever in their life?" he added. "Cats" released in the UK and the US on Friday.

