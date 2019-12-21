Phil Lord, Christopher Miller to produce Fox's new workplace comedy

Filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are set to produce a yet-untitled workplace comedy series for Fox. The project is a co-production between Sony Pictures TV and Fox Entertainment, reported Deadline.

Written by Nicole Delaney and Matt Hausfater, the single-camera comedy is about a 33-year-old writer, Niki Davidson, and her eccentric co-workers at the hottest wellness brand on the planet run by celebrity guru, Hallie Spencer. Lord and Miller will executive produce the show through their Lord Miller banner alongside Delaney and Hausfater.

The duo, who won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature as producers of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", are best known for films such as "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" , "21 Jump Street" and its sequel, and "The Lego Movie" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.