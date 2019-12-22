Left Menu
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married

The private couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's relationship status has now officially been confirmed as husband and wife.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married
Image Credit: ANI

The private couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's relationship status has now officially been confirmed as husband and wife. US Weekly confirmed the news about the couple's marriage whose relationship got to see the light of the day back in August this year when the British model-actor posted an intimate Instagram photo of herself with the Canadian actor, along with the caption: "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit."

The couple officially confirmed their relationship with their red carpet debut last month at the Queen & Slim premiere in Hollywood. The pair who got spotted earlier in summer reportedly got what appeared to be a marriage license that they carried out of the building in a yellow envelope.

The duo had their own public display moments at the American singer Usher's 40th birthday party in October 2018. Adding to the excitement of marriage, US Weekly On Saturday, published an update that the pair are expecting their first child, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Cruel Intentions' actor, who is currently filming 'Little Fires Everywhere', was previously in a 10-year relationship with the American-German Diane Kruger, but they never married. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

