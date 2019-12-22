Demi Lovato, Austin Wilson break up

Singer Demi Lovato and model Austin Wilson have split up after few months of dating. Lovato confirmed last month that she was in a relationship with Wilson.

A source told People magazine the singer is concentrating on her career after the break-up. "She's concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She's excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring," the insider said.

In mid-November, Lovato posted a now-deleted photo of her and Wilson on her Instagram account with the caption "My (heart emoji)..." Wilson too posted a picture of the two on his account and captioned it as: "My Love."

Lovato, who hasn't been active on Instagram since December 4, last teased upcoming new music. "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing..." she wrote.

Wilson commented with three heart emojis on the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.