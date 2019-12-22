Eddie Murphy regrets turning down 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit'

Actor Eddie Murphy says he regrets turning down "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" as it is the only film he gave up that turned out to become a hit. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the 1988's hit live-action/animated mystery comedy follows Eddie Valiant, a private detective who must exonerate "Toon" Roger Rabbit, who is accused of murdering a wealthy businessman.

The film was set in 1947 in a version of Hollywood where cartoon characters and people coexist. Murphy, who recently appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" , revealed he was supposed to play the role of Eddie, which was eventually portrayed by Bob Hoskins.

Fallon asked Murphy to confirm the rumor that Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis wanted him to star in the original "Ghostbusters" from 1984. "Yes, because I did 'Beverly Hills Cop'. It wasn't like I turned it down, in as much as I wasn't available because I did this other movie.

"The only movie that I have turned down that became a big hit was 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit'... I was going to be the Bob Hoskins dude. I was like, what? Animation and people sound like bulls**t to me. Now every time I see it, I feel like an idiot," the actor said. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" raked in USD 329 million at the box office and also won three Academy Awards in best sound effects editing, best visual effects, and best film editing categories.

