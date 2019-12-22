Left Menu
Entertainment News Summary: 'Cats' star Derulo says 'reviews don't matter' after critics claw musical film

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 18:27 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Cats' star Derulo says 'reviews don't matter' after critics claw musical film

"Cats" star Jason Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie "an incredible, brave piece of art". From "cat-tastrophic" to "the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs", most reviews for the film released this week have been far from kind, with disapproval ranging over the cast's computer-generated furry looks, oversized sets and plot. 'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night

The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" collected $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night, the fifth-highest debut of all time, Walt Disney Co said on Friday. Longtime fans of the celebrated science-fiction franchise packed theaters Thursday evening for the ninth installment in the story of a fabled Jedi warrior in a galaxy far, far away.

