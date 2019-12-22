Left Menu
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone spotted skiing in Aspen

Lovebirds Leonardo DiCaprio and Argentine American model Camila Morrone celebrated the holiday weekend hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, while they went for skiing on Saturday (local time).

  Updated: 22-12-2019 22:07 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 22:07 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone. Image Credit: ANI

Lovebirds Leonardo DiCaprio and Argentine American model Camila Morrone celebrated the holiday weekend hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, while they went for skiing on Saturday (local time). The couple was pictured taking full advantage of the snow in Aspen and brushing up on their skiing skills while they were decked in their skiing gear, reported E!News.

The duo has been romantically linked since December 2017. There is a lot of scrutiny from the public because of the 25 years age gap between the couple. Though they are ignoring the negative talk and are focusing on their relationship and careers.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times earlier this month, Morrone said: "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." And in case you were wondering what her thoughts are in everyone's opinion of her relationship, she said: "I probably would be curious about it too."

As a source told the outlet, at the time their romance could be described as "very relaxed." The insider further said that "things with the couple are going very well. Leo really likes Cami and they spend a lot of time together, she's got a great, spunky personality that Leo is drawn to and she's obviously gorgeous. All Leo's friends like Cami too. She's just a low key, cool girl." (ANI)

