Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-'Rise of Skywalker' debuts at $374 million, below recent 'Star Wars' films

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 22:39 IST
UPDATE 1-'Rise of Skywalker' debuts at $374 million, below recent 'Star Wars' films

"Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" opened in theaters with $374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. Roughly $176 million of the total came from the United States and Canada, ranking as the 12th-biggest opening of all time in the world's largest film market.

The massive ticket sales show "Star Wars" remains one of the few Hollywood franchises that can draw big crowds to theaters. But the results fell short of recent "Star Wars" films. The 2015 movie "The Force Awakens debuted with $248 million domestically and 2017's "The Last Jedi" had a $220 million debut. The domestic total also landed below early analyst projections of $200 million, but ahead of Disney's more conservative forecast of $160 million.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the new movie concludes a story begun by George Lucas in 1977 and centered around a young hero named Luke Skywalker. The latest episode, the ninth in the series, stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac as a trio taking up the fight against evil in the galaxy. Critics have been divided on "Rise of Skywalker," with detractors saying the plot was convoluted and unimaginative.

But many fans have embraced the latest chapter. About 86% of "Rise of Skywalker" ticket buyers surveyed by website Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie positive reviews.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Syria regime advances in Idlib, 9 civilians killed

Maaret Al-Numan Syria, Dec 22 AFP Regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from jihadists following days of violent clashes, fuelling an exodus of civilians, a war monitor said Sunday. The fresh advances in ...

German union threatens Lufthansa strikes after Christmas

Frankfurt Am Main, Dec 22 AFP A German cabin crew union on Sunday threatened Lufthansa with fresh walkouts after Christmas as discussions to resolve a bitter dispute over pay and conditions failed to make progress. Speaking after the latest...

UPDATE 1-Battles lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine...

Could have won both ODI, T20I series: Nicholas Pooran

After West Indies lost the series decider against India, Nicholas Pooran said that we could have won the ODIs as well as T20I series. We could have won both ODI and T20I series, Pooran said at the post-match conference.The 24-year-old batsm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019