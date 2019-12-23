Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 'reviews don't matter' Derulo and 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy

Entertainment News Roundup: 'reviews don't matter' Derulo and 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Cats' star Derulo says 'reviews don't matter' after critics claw musical film

"Cats" star Jason Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie "an incredible, brave piece of art". From "cat-tastrophic" to "the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs", most reviews for the film released this week have been far from kind, with disapproval ranging over the cast's computer-generated furry looks, oversized sets, and plot.

Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy

"Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" blasted into theaters with $374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. The massive ticket sales show "Star Wars" remains one of the premiere Hollywood franchises able to draw big crowds to theaters, but the results also fell short of the prior films in the current trilogy. The 2015 movie "The Force Awakens opened with $517 million domestically and 2017's "The Last Jedi" had a $450 million global debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Southern Venezuela military facility raided, one soldier dead -officials

Assailants raided a military facility in southern Venezuela early on Sunday morning, stealing weapons and killing one soldier, authorities said. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said police and the military had detained some suspects and r...

UPDATE 2-Croatian president, former PM in presidential run-off on Jan. 5

The Socialist Democrats candidate and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic came first in the first round of Croatias presidential election, the State Electoral Commission said on Sunday after 99 of votes were counted.Milanovic got 29.5 of ...

French workers vote to halt output at Lavera refinery - union

A halt in production has started on Sunday at PetroIneos 210,000 barrels-per-day Lavera oil refinery in southern France after CGT union workers voted to stop production as part of protests over pension reform, a union official said.Emmanuel...

Saints WR Thomas breaks Harrison's receptions record

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrisons single-season record for receptions by making his 144th on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Thomas made the grab, his 11th of the game, with 314 remaining in the fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019