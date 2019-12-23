Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rihanna teases fans about upcoming album

Superstar singer and fashion mogul Rihanna teased fans about her upcoming album with a dog bobbing its head.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 12:18 IST
Rihanna teases fans about upcoming album
Rihanna (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Superstar singer and fashion mogul Rihanna teased fans about her upcoming album with a dog bobbing its head. According to CNN, the singer on Sunday posted a video on her Instagram. The short video shows a fluffy dog dancing to House of Pain's "Jump Around".

Rihanna joked in the caption: "update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."However, the singer did not reveal any further details about the record or its release date. 'R9' refers to the fact that this is her ninth studio album.

About four years ago, she released her last album 'Anti'. From that point, her multimillion-dollar maquillage line Fenty Beauty and her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand have kept the singer busy. Fans were pleased to get the update and in the first six hours, the Instagram post had a love of over 2 million. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields drift lower in pre-holiday lull

Euro zone bond yields drifted down on Monday, as investors plumped for the safety of safe-haven government debt in thin pre-holiday trade.French, German and Dutch 10-year bond yields last week hit their highest levels in around six months i...

Daryaganj violence: Court to pronounce order on accused's bail plea at 3:30 pm today

Delhis Tis Hazari court on Monday reserved the order on the bail petition moved by fifteen accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law that turned violent last week. The court will ...

790 tonnes of imported onion reach India; some sent to AP, Delhi: Govt official

The first batch of imported onion weighing 790 tonnes has reached India and some quantities are being distributed to Delhi and Andhra Pradesh at a landing cost of Rs 57-60kg, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said on Monday. An ap...

Longer exposure to obesity linked with increased risk of type 2 diabetes: Study

According to new research, cumulative exposure to obesity and earlier development of obesity could be linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes T2D. The study was published in the journal Diabetologia the journal of the European Associati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019