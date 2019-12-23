Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to now release on January 31

The release date of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" has been advanced by a week, the makers announced on Monday. The movie, which was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres on January 31.

The coming-of-age film, directed by Nitin R Kakkar, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. Saif and Alaia will play father and daughter, while Tabu has a pivotal role in the movie.

The film is produced by Saif’s banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

