Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singer Kesha discloses the release date of her upcoming album 'High Road'

American singer Kesha Rose Sebert has disclosed the release date for her upcoming album -- High Road.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:27 IST
Singer Kesha discloses the release date of her upcoming album 'High Road'
Kesha Rose Sebert (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American singer Kesha Rose Sebert has disclosed the release date for her upcoming album -- High Road. The singer had something to share with her fans as she moves into the year 2020 -- her new album.

According to Billboard, the 32-year-old pop star on social media on Sunday revealed that her upcoming album -- High Road -- will be released on January 31, 2020. The singer captioned the picture: "Taking the high road January 31."

For her new 'Resentment,' featuring Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson and Wrabel, Kesha shared the video earlier this month. She also told Billboard recently that her new makeup line, 'Kesha Rose Beauty', is going to be connected with her new album.

Kesha further mentioned that every shade [in the eyeshadow palette] would be a different song title, whether it's old school, or yet to be released, and the light pink is an unreleased track. "There's a little story behind each shade," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Ishant, Shikhar to play for Delhi against Hyderabad

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will turn up for the beleaguered Delhi side in their next Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad starting December 25. Ishant was given rest for a couple of Ranji Trophy games a...

BCCI announces squad for senior women's T20 Challenger Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming senior womens T20 Challenger Trophy, scheduled to be held between January 4 and 11 in Cuttack. All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India A, ope...

BCCI announces squad for senior women's T20 Challenger Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming senior womens T20 Challenger Trophy, scheduled to be held between January 4 and 11 in Cuttack. All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India A, ope...

US STOCKS-Futures hit fresh record highs on positive signs in trade saga

U.S. stock index futures touched new record highs on Monday, as President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the United States and China would very shortly sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.The Phase One deal, announced earlier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019