Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brussels puppet theatre adds Monty Python humour to nativity tale

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:30 IST
Brussels puppet theatre adds Monty Python humour to nativity tale
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A Brussels puppet theatre as old as Belgium itself is staging its Christmas nativity show this year with a dash of Monty Python humor added to the traditional story of Jesus's birth.

"It's like a parody, a little bit like Monty Python's Life of Brian. We don't mean to be disrespectful, but...it's not the Bible, really," said Nicolas Geal, director of the Royal Theatre Toone in the Belgian capital. "I don't know whether I will go to heaven or hell for playing this," he added with a smile.

Life of Brian, a 1979 film written by Britain's Monty Python comedy group, is the satirical tale of a Jewish man born on the same day and next door to Jesus, and later mistaken for the Messiah. It drew protests over alleged blasphemy at the time. Playing off the film, the puppet theatre's nativity tale features silly foreign accents, particularly from the Three Wise Men, lots of jokes and slang often with a local flavor.

The theatre was formed in 1830, the year Belgium was founded. Geal, who dubs himself Toone VIII, succeeded his father, who moved the theatre to its current site in an alleyway near Brussels' regal Grand Place in the 1960s. Now boasting 1,400 puppets including some dating to the 19th century, the theatre has put on shows ranging from Carmen to Cyrano de Bergerac, Dracula and Hamlet, geared more to an adult than child audience.

Geal said the European tradition of puppet shows dates back to the Middle Ages when the church forbade people to perform nativity scenes themselves, prompting performers to use puppets. Toone's marionettes, with a rod attached to the head, are like those used in Sicily where this form of puppet theatre is thought to have originated, but given a Belgian twist.

"What's typical of Belgium is the fact I believe that we don't take ourselves too seriously. Then we have this kind of surrealism," Geal said. Brussels once had as many as 50 puppet theatres, Geal said, but almost all folded as other forms of entertainment became popular, particularly television, with only the Toone surviving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.The Sunday Times said a young girl had found a note...

Lanka's main Tamil party may support Opposition UNF to form govt post-elections

Sri Lankas Tamil National Alliance on Monday said that the party may support the Opposition coalition of the United National Front UNF to form a government if it falls short of the required 113 seats after the Parliamentary elections. We ar...

LeT terrorist, three JeM associates arrested in J&K: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist and three terrorist associates of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM outfit were arrested in two separate operations in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Acting on ...

Pak's anti-graft body arrests former interior minister

Pakistans former interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday for alleged corruption in a sports complex construction project, according to a media report. Iqbal, 60, was arrested from the National Accountabi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019