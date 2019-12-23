Left Menu
Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana jointly get Best National Actor award

The National Award for the Best Actor of the Year was on Monday jointly given to actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana for their stellar roles in 'Uri

  Updated: 23-12-2019 22:54 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana being awarded with the Best National Actor award by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The National Award for the Best Actor of the Year was on Monday jointly given to actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana for their stellar roles in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Andhadhun' respectively. The award was given by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar on during the 66th National Film Awards ceremony held here.

Besides Kaushal, director of the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Aditya Dhar was also awarded the best director award for his debut film. The best Hindi film award was given to 'Andhadhun.' Gujarati period drama 'Hellaro' bagged the award for the best feature film.

Actress Keerthy Suresh was bestowed with the best female actor award for donning veteran star Savitri Ganesan in Telugu drama 'Mahanati'. Akshay Kumar's film on menstrual hygiene -- PadMan -- bagged the prestigious award in the best social film category.

Actor Ayushman Khurrana's family entertainer 'Badhaai Ho' was awarded for being the most popular film providing the audience with wholesome entertainment. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much conflicted period drama 'Padmaavat' received the prestigious award for the best choreography for the song 'Ghoomar' and Bhansali received the overall best Music award for the film.

Marathi film 'Paani' was awarded the best film on the issue of Environment Conservation and Preservation. During the event, Prakash Javadekar announced that legend actor Amitabh Bachchan will be bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on December 29 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

