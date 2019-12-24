Ed Sheeran lost 25 pounds after trolls pointed out his 'insecurities'

Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed he lost four stone (25 pounds) after social media trolls teased him about his looks. Sheeran said he was never an insecure person but when people called him "fat", it broke his spirit. It was a contributing factor to him quitting Twitter in 2017.

"I never had insecurities and people pointed them out – your brain starts thinking about them. It all stems from other people's insecurities. "So many people have things they're insecure about so it makes them feel better to point out someone else's. Because half the people that would point out that I'm fat are probably fat themselves," "The Shape of You" hitmaker told the "Behind The Medal" podcast.

Sheeran, 28, said his friends used to call him 'Two Dinners Teddy' and he struggled to maintain his alcohol consumption while on the road as there always was company. "It's very easy to drink every single day. My problem was I'd go to the pub, have bangers and mash, a pie, maybe a pudding and then loads of pints... and then not exercise," he added.

The Grammy winner said his wife Cherry Seaborn encouraged him to get in shape. "I had to make a real effort on the tour...

"I was the same sort of age as the One Direction boys and Justin Bieber, and all these people who had six-packs and I was kind of like, 'Oh, should I look like this?'" he said.

