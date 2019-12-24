Chris Hemsworth to take break to spend time with family

"Avengers" star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend time at home in Australia with his family. The 36-year-old "Thor" star, who has kids India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, said he just wants to live in the moment.

''I'm going to take some time off now - probably six to eight months - and just be at home. I had a real, sort of, come down off the back of that press tour for 'Avengers: Endgame' and it was the most intense three weeks. ''I realised that for so long I'd been sort of looking to the future and chasing what next ... and then it hit me that, well, this is it. The thing that I've worked for and dreamt of doing, and I've just got to enjoy this moment," Hemsworth said during an appearance on Australian breakfast show "Sunrise".

The actor's last release was "Men in Black: International".

