Aayush Sharma begins filming 'Kwatha'

Actor Aayush Sharma on Tuesday started shooting for the action drama, "Kwatha". Aayush will play an Army officer in the film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif.

"Time to discover Kwatha. Journey begins," Aayush captioned the photo of the film's clapboard on Instagram. Directed by Karan Bhutani, the film is inspired by true events and will show how few incidents change a man's opinion and perspective on certain things.

Produced by Purple Bull International Pvt Ltd and Cult Entertainment, "Kwatha" is scheduled to be released next year.

