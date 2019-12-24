Left Menu
Russo brothers, Noah Hawley to produce crime drama 'Mastermind'

  Los Angeles
  24-12-2019
  • Created: 24-12-2019 15:55 IST
"Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo's banner AGBO Films is producing crime drama "Mastermind" along with Noah Hawley's 26 Keys and Skybound Entertainment. The series is based on Evan Ratliff’s critically praised book "The Mastermind: Drugs. Empire. Murder. Betrayal", reported Deadline.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns is attached to pen the adaptation. "The series is a true-life story of Paul Le Roux, an unassuming former programmer who built a sophisticated globe-spanning criminal empire-- the sheer volume and diversity of which authorities had never before encountered-- until he was taken down by his own lieutenant and the DEA and became one of the biggest criminal informants in DEA and FBI history," the official logline read.

