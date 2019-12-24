Left Menu
Lee Min-ho talks on his physical fitness, likes to repay fans’ love in future

Lee Min-ho was asked on his plans for the next level of his career. The Heirs actor said that he would like to repay his avid fans’ unconditional love and support. Image Credit: Facebook / Lee Min-ho

Lee Min-ho is currently on the headlines and his ardent lovers are always on the tip of their toes to get latest updates on him. The handsome actor will be gracing the newest issue of Dazed Korea in January 2020 with his sophisticated looks and fashionable halo.

On December 19, Dazed Korea released snaps of Lee Min-ho on December 19. He recently participated in a photoshoot and interview for the publication. The 32-year-old actor was questioned if he had made up his mind about anything or experienced himself metamorphosed in 2019. "There wasn't anything like that really, but I think I'll have to work while keeping my health in mind. Honestly, when I was in my twenties, I was a little careless about my health, but now I've begun to feel the limitations of my physical fitness. I'm paying special attention to the idea that I can get as much energy as I want as long as I take good care of myself," the actor answered.

Lee Min-ho was asked on his plans for the next level of his career. The Heirs actor said that he would like to repay his avid fans' unconditional love and support. "Before enlisting in the military, I said this: 'Thank you for joining actor Lee Min Ho in the first act of my career.' I'm over 30 now, I've had a hiatus, and I'm going to be starting over after being reset. I heard that regardless of the career, if I enter my tenth year, I'll get used to it, but I don't want to be like that," he cited.

"I'm thankful for that. For now, I'm working hard as I think about paying back those expectations," he added.

Lee Min-ho gained widespread fame in Korea and some parts of Asia with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers in 2009. The role won him a Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013) and Legend of the Blue Sea (2016).

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

