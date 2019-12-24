Left Menu
Avatar 2, Avatar 3’s main photography completed, Stephen Lang talks on his returning

The principal photography for Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have been completed already. The makers are now working on it release the sequels in a gap of one year. Image Credit: Facebook / Avatar

Avatar 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it. It's true, the movie's premiere date was postponed multiple times and details have been kept under wraps. Still, fans are eager to know what they can see in the much-awaited sci-fi movie.

On December 18, James Cameron's Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary. Looking ahead, there are many things planned for Avatar 2, including the returning of Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch. His character was thought to have been killed at the end of the first film. But now he will reprise his role as the primary antagonist for remaining movies.

Stephen Lang has recently teased his role in Avatar 2 saying, "Jim indicated to me years ago, before filming on Avatar was completed, that Quaritch had a future. I might have taken that with a grain of salt at the time because we had a few beers. Shortly after Avatar opened Jim mentioned again that the Colonel was coming back, and by then I knew Jim well enough to know that he means what he says and he says what he means."

The Titanic director, James Cameron said about Stephen Lang's returning, saying "There's not a new villian every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherfucker through all four [planned] movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park."

The principal photography for Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have been completed already. The makers are now working on it release the sequels in a gap of one year. In a conversation with Variety on the tenth anniversary of Avatar's release, James Cameron said, "From 2013 until now we've mostly designed the whole world across four new movies. We've written finished scripts for all four of those films. We've cast them, and we've [performance] captured movie two, movie three and the first part of movie four. We're mostly done with the live action. I've got a couple months in New Zealand in spring, so we're kind of on track with what we set out to do."

Avatar 2 is set to be released on the big screens on December 17, 2021. Similarly, Avatar 3 is set to be released on December 21, 2023.

