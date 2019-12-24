Left Menu
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy

"Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" blasted into theaters with $374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. The massive ticket sales show "Star Wars" remains one of the premiere Hollywood franchises able to draw big crowds to theaters, but the results also fell short of the prior films in the current trilogy. The 2015 movie "The Force Awakens opened with $517 million domestically and 2017's "The Last Jedi" had a $450 million global debut. The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV

In the not-so-distant past, TV viewers were forced to wait a week for the next installment of their favorite shows, parceled out by networks in half-hour or hour-long increments. Fast forward to 2019, when media and tech companies are subverting that schedule and the majority of viewers using U.S. TV streaming services watch an average of four hours of content in one sitting, according to Deloitte. Brussels puppet theater adds Monty Python humor to nativity tale

A Brussels puppet theater as old as Belgium itself is staging its Christmas nativity show this year with a dash of Monty Python humor added to the traditional story of Jesus's birth. "It's like a parody, a little bit like Monty Python's Life of Brian. We don't mean to be disrespectful, but...it's not the Bible, really," said Nicolas Geal, director of the Royal Theater Toone in the Belgian capital. K-Pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill to buy BTS 'merch'

In the early hours of a freezing Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Lee Myeong-sook queues up in Seoul's ritzy Gangnam area for a chance to buy a t-shirt, or maybe even a toothbrush, branded with the logo of K-Pop boyband BTS. The rest of the district is all but deserted, but a huge line of fans of all ages and nationalities is building up around her outside the pop-up shop "House of BTS", dedicated to the seven-piece behind "Boy With Luv" and other hits. Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence

One of Bollywood's leading directors called on its three superstar actors to break their silence about a new citizenship law that has triggered riots in India, saying they could influence millions of fans. At least 21 people have died since crowds took to the streets enraged by the Hindu nationalist-led government's legislation, which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

