Michael B Jordan says if he gets to play Superman, he will ensure an authentic portrayal

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 14:32 IST
  • Created: 25-12-2019 14:23 IST
Michael B Jordan says if he gets to play Superman, he will ensure an authentic portrayal
Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Michael B Jordan doesn't attach any credence to rumors linking him to various roles, but he says if he gets an opportunity to portray Superman on the big screen, he will ensure an authentic portrayal of the fan-favorite character. According to a recent Variety report, Jordan had pitched a vision for the DC superhero to Warner Bros earlier this year.

Most recently, British actor Henry Cavill played the character in three films -- "Man of Steel" , "Justice League" and "Superman v Batman: Dawn of Justice" . Jordan is no stranger to the superhero world, having played Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in Fox's 2015 film "Fantastic Four" and villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel's "Black Panther" .

Without clearing the air, the actor said he has lately been associated with a lot of characters, so such reports were routine. "Honestly, I've been rumored to play Morpheus, to Superman, to Duck Tales reboot, to Power Rangers, and everything in between. So it's like I'm kind of used to the rumors I'm playing something," the 32-year-old actor told MTV.

However, as a comic book fan, Jordan said, if he gets a chance to play another fan-favorite, he will try to fully justify the part. "Anything that I do dive into has got to be done the right way. It has to be full of authenticity. I'm a fan of comic books. I understand the fans being upset at 'Oh now, why are they doing this and why are they changing that?'

"I would feel the same way about certain things. So just know, if I ever were to dabble in anything, it would be authentic and something that I feel like people would really support," the actor added. As per industry insiders, a new Superman film is unlikely to hit screens before 2023, given that there's no script and no director attached.

Prior to Cavill, actor Brandon Routh played the Man of Steel in 2006's "Superman Returns" . Superman has also appeared frequently on television, in shows such as "Lois and Clark" and "Smallville".

