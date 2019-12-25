Left Menu
The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

Due to the time jump in The Last Kingdom Season 4, Alexander Dreymon's character will look a tad greyer. Image Credit: Facebook / The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom Season 4 has wrapped filming and currently it is in post-production. The avid fans and followers are passionately waiting to see what the showrunners have in store for them. Here we will give you some latest updates on the imminent season.

The wrapping of The Last Kingdom Season 4's filming was announced by the series' official Instagram handle with a title "That's a wrap! Here's to a job well done." The photo shows Mark Rowley and Alexander Dreymon hugging each other in front of the horses at the back. The actors are observed to have blood make-ups on their faces and the overall picture shows it was a battle they just completed filming.

Albeit filming for The Last Kingdom Season 4 has been wrapped, thanks to its cast and crew who are devotedly releasing beautiful behind-the-scenes snaps. This time, Krisztian Wolcsanszky takes the viewers on a tour of the Winchester set. However, it is yet to be known whether Wolcsanszky is a part of the crew or just an avid fan.

The imminent season of The Last Kingdom will have a significant time jump. If we have to abide by the books Bernard Cornwall, it will have a time jump of atleast a decade. As far as the returning actors are concerned, Alexander Dreymon will surely return in the main role of Uhtred. Apart from him, Ian Hart, Magnus Bruun, Eliza Butterworth, Toby Regbo, Emily Cox, Millie Brady, Mark Rowley and Jeppe Beck Laursen will return as Beocca, Cnut, Aelswith, Aethelred (Lord of the Mercians), Brida, Princess Aethelflaed, Finan and Haesten respectively. New actors include Jamie Blackley and Stefanie Martini as Eardwul and Eadith respectively.

Due to the time jump in The Last Kingdom Season 4, Alexander Dreymon's character will look a tad greyer. He thinks that this is the right time to create problem with his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson. If Netflix sticks to the timeline, fans and viewers will be amazed to see a bunch of young actors including Uhtred's children by Gisela, who are, according to the books, are grown up.

