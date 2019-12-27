Left Menu
Wishes pour in for Salman Khan on his 54th birthday

Megastar Salman Khan turned 54 on Friday and celebrated the big day with his family and friends from the industry at his brother Sohail Khan's residence.

Actor Salman Khan . Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Salman Khan turned 54 on Friday and celebrated the big day with his family and friends from the industry at his brother Sohail Khan's residence. Besides the grand party, wishes poured in for the actor on social media on the occasion.

Khan's 'Dabangg' co-star Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture with Salman and Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram. "S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan," she captioned the picture.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram for wishing the Bollywood's 'Bhai' on his birthday. "Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan Bhau - you are and will always be special to me. God bless you with good health, happiness & loads of love," the actor wrote and posted a picture of him with the birthday boy.

Actor Bipasha Basu also wished Khan by sharing two pictures with him on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan Stay blessed and loved forever. Have an awesome birthday." Actor Varun Dhawan tweeted a picture of him hugging Salman Khan and wrote, "Here's wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday. Who taught me handome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan."

'Tanhaji' actor Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter to wish "Pandey Ji" on his birthday. Besides celebrities, scores of fans also flooded the social media of the actor with birthday wishes.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in his action flick 'Dabangg 3' as the much-loved on-screen cop Chulbul Pandey. (ANI)

