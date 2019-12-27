Left Menu
Farah Khan apologises for 'inadvertently' hurting religious sentiments

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:47 IST
Farah Khan apologises for 'inadvertently' hurting religious sentiments
Director-choreographer Farah Khan has apologized a day after Amritsar police booked her, actor Raveena Tandon and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show. Farah on Friday took to Twitter to apologize on behalf of entire team of Flipkart Video Original's quiz show "Backbenchers", on which she serves as the host.

"I'm extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh, and Myself.. we do sincerely apologize," the filmmaker tweeted. A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.

The complainant alleged that "the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt..". The FIR was registered at Ajnala police station in Amritsar under section 295-A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs).

Raveena also posted an apology on social media on Thursday saying she never intended to insult any religion. "I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt," she tweeted.

