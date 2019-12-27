B-town mourns demise of television actor Kushal Punjabi

Some big names of Bollywood on Friday extended their condolences and expressed sorrow over the demise of Kushal Punjabi, the television actor who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. A piece of news that gave a shock across the country, the sudden suicide of the television actor, put many Bollywood actors in sorrow.

Farhan Akhtar penned heartfelt condolence on Twitter that read, "Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone's behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family." Actor John Abraham, who had shared the screen-space with Kushal in 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal', posted an old photograph with the late actor on Twitter and wrote "Heartbroken... RIP Kushal."

Besides television, Kushal was also seen in Bollywood films like 'Lakshya', 'Kaal' and 'Salaam-e-Ishq'. Mandira Bedi, who was equally shocked as others also shared a post on her Instagram handle with a photo with the late actor and recalled a memory of how she would often bump into him at the gym. The actor expressed her disbelief and remembered how positive a person Kushal was.

"We shot a film together and we bumped into each other often at the Gym. You met him and would instantly think that this here is a positive human being. Fit and happy. One never knows what lies beneath the surface. Absolutely shocking and unexpected, this news of his passing. #RIP #kushalpunjabi," she wrote. Earlier today several names from the world of television including Karan Patel, Karanvir Bohra, and Chhavi Hussein among others mourned his death on social media.

Actor Kushal Punjabi, 42 was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai on Thursday. According to a senior police official, a suicide note was found from the actor's house and no other suspicious article was traced. (ANI)

