Mirzapur Season 2 to be out in early 2020, What about Guddu revenge?

Amazon Prime Video has not released the official cast of Mirzapur Season 2.

Mirzapur Season 2 one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series. Since it received the green signal from Amazon Prime Video, fans from India and abroad are passionately looking forward to the release and seeking to know what can happen in the series.

Ardent viewers waiting for Mirzapur Season 2 have a good news. Although Amazon Prime Video is yet to announce the official release date of the much-awaited Season 2, indications are there it will be out in early 2020. However, the Indian crime thriller web television series is said to be having 8 to 10 episodes. Season 1 consisted of one 9 episodes.

Amazon Prime Video has not released the official cast of Mirzapur Season 2. Rasika Dugal played the role of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur Season 1. In Season 2, she will reprise her role for which she has highly been lauded by the viewers. Harshita Gaur earlier said that shooting for Season 2 of Mirzapur was 'going on at a crazy level'. "Shooting of Season 2 is going on at a crazy level, at least for me. I had a knee injury on sets, I have been travelling for work and then directly reaching sets of Mirzapur 2 (in Mumbai) to shoot," the actress earlier said to IANS.

On the other hand, actor Ali Fazal, who played the role of Guddu, said that he would love to return in the imminent season. He also said that by early next year (i.e., 2020) they hope to bring back Mirzapur Season 2.

Fans may be amazed seeing Guddu taking avenge against the Tripathy family after Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) were killed by Munna (Divyendu Sharma). However, this is quite an early time to discuss on the plot as Amazon Prime Video has kept everything under the wrap.

