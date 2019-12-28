Radio show host Don Imus dies at 79

Don Imus, the legendary American host of the radio show 'Imus in the Morning' passed away on Friday morning at the age of 79. The late radio presenter was hospitalised at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station in Texas on Christmas Eve, Imu's family reported, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

A small service will reportedly take place within the next few days. After being on air for nearly fifty years, the much-acclaimed radio host took retirement from his famous radio show in 2018.

In the beginning of 2018, the veteran host tweeted about his retirement. "March 29th, 2018, will be the last 'Imus in the Morning Program.' Turn out the lights...the party's over," he had tweeted.

Imus' family commemorated him in a statement following his death: "Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly-skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukaemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre's second son," reported Fox News. His radio show 'Imus in the Morning' was aired on various stations and digital platforms nationwide until 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Deirdre, and six children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

