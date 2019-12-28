Bengali film 'Dracula Sir' to hit floors in Jan

A Bengali film on the concept of 'Dracula' will hit the floors in January next year, its director said. In the film 'Dracula Sir', actor Anirban Bhattacharya will essay the lead role of a school-teacher who turns into a 'vampire' while Mimi Chakraborty will essay the role of his companion 'Manjari', director Debaloy Bhattacharya told reporters on Friday.

"This film is my search for the Bengali Dracula without the castle who is out to create his myth," Bhattacharya, who had earlier directed 'Bidaay Byomkesh', said. The lead character of 'Dracula Sir' has a story to tell from 1971 of finding love and seeking revenge, the director said.

Mimi Chakraborty said she has never portrayed a character like 'Manjari' and readily agreed to essay the role when Debaloy Bhattacharya approached her..

