Lucifer Season 5 to end the series in 2020, What more we know

Filming for Lucifer Season 5 commenced in September this year and is expected to be released anytime in 2020. Fans are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the imminent season. However, here we have a bad news for the ardent Lucifer lovers.

According to What's on Netflix, Lucifer Season 5 is going to call an end to the Tom Kapinos-developed series. Yes that's true. The information is out via the official site that Season 5 will be the final season.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come," the showrunners, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said, as reported by Digital Spy.

While announcing Lucifer Season 5 as the last one, Ildy Modrovich shared the letter to the show's fans over Twitter. "Hello beloved Lucifam! We know there's been a lot of confusion over the recent announcement that is our last season. Many are wondering if they should fight for more? While we feel just as sad as many of you do that this marvellous ride is coming to an end, a fight won't change things right now," a part of the letter mentioned.

The reaction from fans for Lucifer Season 4 had been immense. It smashed TVTime's binge report rocketing to no. 1 outperforming Game of Thrones of HBO and breaking all their records. Fans expert that the imminent season comprising of 10 episodes will create more notable records.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Lucifer Season 5.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.