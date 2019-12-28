Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Lucas wouldn’t have brought back Palpatine to 'Star Wars': Actor Ian McDiarmid

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 16:18 IST
George Lucas wouldn’t have brought back Palpatine to 'Star Wars': Actor Ian McDiarmid

British actor Ian McDiarmid, who reprised his "Star Wars" role of Emperor Palpatine in the franchise's latest installment, says creator George Lucas had ended the character's arc in the original films and never wanted it to return. McDiarmid had portrayed the character in 1983's "Return of the Jedi" before returning for Lucas' prequel trilogy that started with "The Phantom Menace" in 1999 and explored the origins of Palpatine.

With the franchise's latest entry, "The Rise of Skywalker" , McDiarmid once again returned to portray the part. However, the veteran actor believes it was never Lucas' intention to resurrect the villainous emperor.

"I thought I was dead! I thought he was dead. Because when we did Return of the Jedi, and I was thrown down that chute to Galactic Hell, he was dead. And I said, 'Oh, does he come back?' And (George) said, 'No, he's dead'. "So I just accepted that. But then, of course, I didn't know I was going to be doing the prequels, so in a sense he wasn't dead, because we went back to revisit him when he was a young man. But I was totally surprised by this (new film)," McDiarmid told Digital Spy.

Palpatine's sudden return in "The Rise of Skywalker" has not been received well by the fans and critics. Some believe the character's resurrection was an unnecessary addition to the film's story. "The Rise of Skywalker" , which is ninth installment of the franchise, released worldwide on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BMS to hold nationwide protest on Jan 3 against disinvestment, fixed term jobs

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, the RSS-affiliate trade union, said it will hold a nationwide protest on Friday against government policies on disinvestment, privatisation and fixed-term employment in the country. We will hold nationwide protest at...

Kerala Guv faces protests from delegates at History Congress

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced protests from some delegates and students during his opening address at the Indian History Congress IHC here on Saturday, with the BJP slamming it as government- sponsored. The protests were hel...

AMU students invite police officials for iftar

In an effort to restore goodwill, Aligarh Muslim University students sat with police officials posted at the campus during an iftar after concluding a day-long fast observed in solidarity with the victims of violence during the protests aga...

Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib concludes with religious ceremonies

Fatehgarh Sahib Pb, Dec 28 PTI&#160;The three-day annual Shaheedi Sabha held here to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singhs two sons, who were bricked alive during the regime of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, concluded on Saturday with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019