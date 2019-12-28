Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh share teaser of 'Sooryavanshi'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Ranveer Singh starrer action-drama 'Simmba' completed one year on Saturday. On the special occasion, super cops Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which shows Singham (Ajay), Simmba (Ranveer) and Sooryavanshi (Akshay) coming together for the first time. Ajay Devgn who starred in the first Rohit Shetty directorial 'Singham', celebrated the filmmaker's cop universe by sharing a special video on Twitter. The caption to the video read, "It doesn't get bigger than this. Thrice the fun, thrice the action and thrice the entertainment assured in the #RohitShettyCopUniverse with our favourite trio - Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Here's celebrating 1 Year Of Simmba."

Ranveer Singh added to the excitement of fans as he shared the same video on Twitter by captioning it with a famous dialogue from his blockbuster movie. He wrote, "Can't wait? Tell me something I don't know! Je mala mait nai te saaaaaanaaang !!!!!!" Akshay Kumar who will also be seen in the avatar of a cop in 'Sooryavanshi', shared the teaser on Twitter. It shows the journey of 'Singham' which starts and ends with glimpses of Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi who are seen all guns blazing. He shared the video of the action-filled teaser as he wrote "#RohitShettyCopUniverse celebrates 1 year of Simmba with the power-packed trio Singham, Simmba and #Sooryavanshi. Get ready...aa Rahi hai police, 27th March 2020!"

The movie is the fourth addition to filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The first two films 'Singham' and 'Singham 2' featured Ajay Devgn in the role of a cop. While Ranveer Singh essayed the same role in 'Simmba'. Akshay will also be seen as a cop in the fourth instalment of the franchise 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is special not only because of the ensemble cast and its unmissable action, but because it is likely to feature the remake of the iconic 90s song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' which will reportedly feature Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay.

The cop thriller's star cast also includes Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others. It is set to hit big screens on March 27 next year. (ANI)

