Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 02:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 02:27 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online

The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year's Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday. The New Year Honours 2020 list, in which Britain recognised its film-directing and cricketing stars, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd, was published late on Friday. Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast food chain for using late kungfu master's image

A firm run by the daughter of Bruce Lee has sued a Chinese fast food for using the late kungfu star's image in its logo without permission and is seeking over 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported. California-based Bruce Lee Enterprises, whose head is Shannon Lee, filed the case against the Real Kungfu chain in a Shanghai court on Wednesday, requesting that the food firm stop using the image and pay an additional 88,000 yuan to cover legal expenses. K-Pop's BTS scores another first as tour microphones head to auction

They've conquered the world and released three best-selling albums in 2019. Now K-Pop band BTS is making its debut on the celebrity auction circuit. Seven signed microphones used by the seven-member South Korean boy band are expected to sell for $10,000-$20,000 as a group at an auction next month during Grammy Awards week, Julien's Auctions said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Bucks' Antetokounmpo (back) sitting out again

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game due to a back injury, ESPN reported Saturday. Antetokounmpo also sat out Fridays win over the Atlanta Hawks due to backness soreness.The reigning NBA MVP ...

Ravens sign CB Peters to extension

The Baltimore Ravens extended the contract of cornerback Marcus Peters on Saturday. While terms were not announced, multiple reports pegged the deal at three years for 42 million -- 32 million of it guaranteed.Peters, 26, was the No. 18 ove...

N.Korea's Kim holds ruling party's plenary meeting before year-end deadline

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of top ruling party officials on Saturday to discuss important policy matters ahead of the year-end deadline set by Kim for the United States, the state news agency said on Sunday. Kim, cha...

Soccer-Moreno given Monaco opportunity after Jardim sacked

Former Spain coach Robert Moreno was named as coach of AS Monaco on Saturday after Leonardo Jardim was sacked by the Ligue 1 club for the second time. AS Monaco announces the end of its collaboration with coach Leonardo Jardim. Former Spain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019